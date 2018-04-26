http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.10 Change: 0.03
R/$ = 12.39 Change: 0.05
Au 1325.33 $/oz Change: 1.40
Pt 912.00 $/oz Change: -11.12
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Gold|Johannesburg|Port|Aristus Holdings|Exploration|Highland Gold|Mining|Projects|Resources|Russia|Gorny Mine|Port Of Egvekinot|Valunisty Mill|Valunisty Mine|Mining|Denis Alexandrov|Eugene Shvidler|Infrastructure|Valery Oyf
Gold|Port|Exploration|Mining|Projects|Resources||||Infrastructure|
gold|johannesburg|port|aristus-holdings|exploration|highland-gold|mining|projects|resources|russia|gorny-mine|port-of-egvekinot|valunisty-mill|valunisty-mine|mining-industry-term|denis-alexandrov|eugene-shvidler|infrastructure|valery-oyf
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

$91m acquisition adds fourth operating mine to Highland Gold portfolio

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

$91m acquisition adds fourth operating mine to Highland Gold portfolio

26th April 2018

By: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Aim-listed Highland Gold on Thursday announced the $91-million acquisition of a producing mine and two licences in Russia’s Chukotka region, where the company already owns the Kekura and Klen development projects.

The assets, which were previously under the management of Highland CEO Denis Alexandrov, should boost Highland’s production by about 11% to 300 000 oz/y.

Advertisement

The acquisition includes the 31 000 oz/y openpit Valunisty mine, about 250 km from the port of Egvekinot. With reserves of 520 000 oz and resources of 1.15-million ounces, the mine will operate for another 11 years.

Highland is also buying assets in the KAS licence area, including the Gorny mine, near the Valunisty mill, the Zhilny deposit and Shakh exploration area.

Advertisement

In addition, it will acquire the Kayen exploration area, about 130 km from Russia’s second-largest gold mine, Kupol.  The 1 214 km2 exploration area comprises five exploration targets, where $15-million has been spent historically.

The addition of these assets will lift Highland’s ore reserve and mineral resource by about 3.4-million tonnes at 5.1 g/t of gold and gold equivalents, and 17.6-million tonnes at 3 g/t gold and gold equivalent, respectively.

"This acquisition adds a fourth operating mine, Valunisty, to our portfolio as well as positive upside potential in the surrounding KAS licence area, all in a familiar region with existing mining infrastructure. The transaction is structured in such a way as to be immediately value-accretive to the benefit of all our shareholders," commented Alexandrov.

The company is buying the assets from Cyprus-registered Aristus Holdings, in which certain Highland shareholders, including executive chairperson Eugene Shvidler and nonexecutive director Valery Oyf, indirectly hold shares.

Highland said that independent directors have consulted with an adviser and have deemed the acquisition fair and reasonable.

The company would pay for the acquisition by issuing 38 621 343 consideration shares to the value of $78.7-million and the balance by the assumption of about $12.3-million of net debt.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.472 1.305s - 620pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close