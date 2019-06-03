Nordgold increases employee development budget

Gold producer Nordgold, which has operations in West Africa, Russia and Kazakhstan, has increased the budget for its employee development programme by 23% year-on-year to about $4.8-million for the current financial year.

In 2018, more than two-thirds of Nordgold’s 8 000-strong global workforce participated in a development or training programme.

Advertisement



Every employee also has their own personal development plan specifically designed to provide a platform for a long, varied career.

“We have always been clear that it is the quality of our people that has shaped the success of Nordgold . . . It is only by continuing to invest in our people, by providing them with clear sustainable career goals and all the tools they need to reach them, that we can build a culture which fosters an ethos of teamwork and mutual respect,” Nordgold human resources director Yulia Sklar says.

Advertisement



Sklar adds that this continued investment will assist the company in delivering its corporate objectives, including sustainable, profitable growth.

Nordgold expects the total proportion of employees who participate in training and development programmes to increase in 2019.

Priority projects include further development of an e-learning platform; the establishment of West African technical training centres; and the continuation of a structured training approach for employees.

In 2019, a new e-tool, My Career Path, will be designed to transparently show career opportunities, thereby enabling Nordgold’s employees to see a variety of career paths.