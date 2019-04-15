https://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.81 Change: -0.04
R/$ = 13.97 Change: -0.02
Au 1286.10 $/oz Change: -6.65
Pt 886.12 $/oz Change: -9.31
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Newmont and Goldcorp deal to close this week

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Newmont and Goldcorp deal to close this week

15th April 2019

By: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

US gold major Newmont’s $10-billion deal to purchase Vancouver-based Goldcorp has received Investment Canada Act approval, paving the way for the transaction to close this week.

The plan of arrangement has previously received shareholder approval and clearance under the Canadian Competition Act. No further approvals are required.

Advertisement

The transaction is expected to close on April 18, upon which the new company, to be called Newmont Goldcorp, will be the world’s largest gold producer with assets in the Americas, Africa and Australia.

Newmont Goldcorp will produce between six-million and seven-million ounces a year of gold, compared with current market leader Barrick’s yearly forecast production of about 5.1-million to 5.6-million ounces.

Advertisement

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.14 0.809s - 266pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2019
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close