Condor considers smaller, high-grade openpit option for La India

Dual-listed Condor Gold is considering a high-grade openpit mining option as one of three scenarios for the La India project, in Nicaragua.

The high-grade option is for a smaller plant to minimise capital expenditure and maximise cashflow in the earlier years of production, chairperson and CEO Mark Child has explained.

The scenario delivers diluted tonnage of 1.64-million tonnes at 4.65 g/t gold for 245 000 oz.

“I am delighted with the preliminary results of the mining dilution studies by SRK on the America and Mestiza satellite feeder pits, which demonstrate that with a selective mining approach the feeder pits could contribute a diluted tonnage of 1 249 000 t for a diluted head grade of 4.76 g/t gold, containing 191 000 oz to the mine plan. When these feeder pits are added to the high-grade material within a series of ‘mini pits' containing 387 000 t at 4.29 g/t gold for 53 300 oz gold within the permitted La India openpit, the total diluted mill feed is 1 637 000 t at a 4.65 g/t gold diluted head grade containing 245 000 oz gold.

“This would support a 1 000 t/d production feed to either a small plant constructed by Condor or a toll milling agreement with nearby processing plants for approximately five years, while leaving the bulk of the La India openpit intact, along with the potential for underground production for a long-range development potential,” said Child.

Condor is running a number of scenarios for La India. The principle option is to proceed with the construction and development of the main, permitted La India openpit, with a target of 80 000 oz/y to 100 000 oz/y.

The second option is to add the high-grade feeder pits of Mestiza and America, which are currently being permitted, to the La India openpit, which will increase production to about 12 000 oz/y for seven years.