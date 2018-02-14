http://www.miningweekly.com
Zuma quits as President of South Africa

14th February 2018

By: Reuters

Jacob Zuma resigned as President of South Africa on Wednesday, heeding orders by the ruling African National Congress (ANC) to bring an end to his nine scandal-plagued years in power.

In a 30-minute farewell address to the nation, 75-year-old Zuma nonetheless said he disagreed with the way the ANC had shoved him towards an early exit after the election of Cyril Ramaphosa as party president in December.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

