http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.50 Change: -0.13
R/$ = 13.16 Change: -0.09
Au 1297.48 $/oz Change: -0.93
Pt 907.50 $/oz Change: 7.40
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Zululand Anthracite Colliery to expand operations in KZN

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Zululand Anthracite Colliery to expand operations in KZN

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

Photo by Dylan Slater
Menar Holding MD Vuslat Bayoglu

11th June 2018

By: Marleny Arnoldi
Creamer Media Online Writer

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

South African anthracite producer and exporter Zululand Anthracite Colliery (ZAC) plans to expand its mining operations and production capacity in KwaZulu-Natal.

The company plans to open a new shaft by the end of this year, bringing the total number of shafts to four, as well as start a completely new mine, near Vryheid, to complement the high-quality coal produced in Zululand.

Advertisement

Additionally, ZAC plans on adding another mine to its portfolio in the province in the next two years.

The once lossmaking Zululand operation has come a long way since previous owner diversified miner Rio Tinto put it up for sale and investment company Menar Holding bought it in 2016 and turned it around to be profitable.

Advertisement

In this process, at least 1 350 jobs were saved.

Production of sellable coal increased from an average 42 000 t/m to 54 000 t/m.

The company now exports anthracite coal to the US, Brazil, Spain and Ireland.

Speaking at the Junior Indaba, in Johannesburg, earlier this month, Menar Holding MD Vuslat Bayoglu shared some details about his plans for the future of the business, which has been increasing its market share, while investing in local economic development and social upliftment in the Zululand area.

He said the success story of ZAC is critical, since anthracite’s replacement is coke coal from China, which is almost twice as expensive.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:5.041 5.834s - 557pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close