Harare|Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company|Zimbabwe|Winston Chitando
harare|zimbabwe-consolidated-diamond-company|zimbabwe|winston-chitando
Zimbabwe state diamond company to lift output 65% in 2018 – Minister

Zimbabwe state diamond company to lift output 65% in 2018 – Minister

15th January 2018

By: Reuters

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s state diamond company is expected to produce at least 3 million carats this year, up 65 percent from 1.8 million in 2017, the mines minister told parliament on Monday.

Winston Chitando said the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company, which was formed in 2016 when the government banned private companies from operating in the Marange diamond fields, will start selling gems it stockpiled last year in the first quarter of 2018.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

