Zimbabwe expects mineral revenue to rise to $1.78bn in 2018

27th February 2018

By: Reuters

HARARE – Zimbabwe expects to earn $1.78-billion from mineral sales in 2018, up from $1.5-billion last year, Masimba Chandavengerwa, chief executive of the government marketing agency, told a mining conference on Tuesday.

Political changes that saw former president Robert Mugabe step down last year after almost four decades in power have improved the investor mood in Zimbabwe, which has some of the world's richest platinum reserves and is also a gold and diamond producer.

Edited by: Reuters

