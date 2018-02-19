http://www.miningweekly.com
Australasia Edition
Au 1347.69 $/oz Change: -12.78
Pt 1013.00 $/oz Change: 1.89
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Australasia Home← Back
GABORONE|Botswana|Cleaning|Cutting|Diamond Trading Company|Diamonds|Mining|Mnangagwa|Botswana|Zimbabwe|Cleaning|Diamond Processing Deal|Emmerson Mnangagwa|Ian Khama|Obert Gutu|Robert Mugabe
|Botswana|Cleaning|Cutting|Diamonds|Mining|||Cleaning||
gaborone|botswana|cleaning-company|cutting|diamond-trading-company|diamonds|mining|mnangagwa-company|botswana-country|zimbabwe|cleaning|diamond-processing-deal|emmerson-mnangagwa|ian-khama|obert-gutu|robert-mugabe
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Zimbabwe, Botswana set to sign diamond deal – report

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Zimbabwe, Botswana set to sign diamond deal – report

19th February 2018

By: News24Wire

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

GABORONE – Zimbabwe is reportedly set to sign a diamond processing deal with Botswana within the next three months, after President Emmerson Mnangagwa met with his counterpart, President Ian Khama, this week in Gaborone.

According to the state-owned Herald newspaper, Mnangagwa was in Botswana on a state visit.

Advertisement

Mnangagwa toured the world renowned Diamond Trading Company (DTC) that would assist Zimbabwe in polishing, cutting and valuing its diamond.

The DTC is regarded as the world's most sophisticated diamond sorting and valuing hub. Its arrangement with Zimbabwe would likely see the southern African nation sending its vast diamond to Botswana for processing, cleaning and polishing before being sold.

Advertisement

The move would see the country's diamond make better returns than their current price of $50 per carat, the report said.

Zimbabwe lost more than $15-billionn in diamond revenue over a ten-year period.

In February 2016, ex-president Robert Mugabe made headlines after revealed that diamonds worth billions of dollars were looted in the eastern mining area of Marange.

Mugabe said at the time that the state treasury received less than $2-billion.

Mugabe's revelation prompted the country's opposition parties to call for a thorough investigation into the disappearance of the diamonds.

Movement for Democratic Change spokesperson Obert Gutu said at the time that the disappearance of the diamonds was "very astounding and startling".

Edited by: News24Wire

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.13 0.908s - 267pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close