Zimbabwe almost triples salaries for mineworkers, union says

2nd March 2020

By: Bloomberg

HARARE – The Associated Mine Workers Union of Zimbabwe reached a deal with the Chamber of Mines that will result in members’ salaries being almost tripled in the first quarter of 2020.

“We managed to cobble out an agreement for the mining industry covering January to March 2020,” AMWUZ president Tinago Ruzive said in a statement. “The increase is based on the dollar value principle for those miners who may be paying above the minimum due to various reasons or merit.”

The increment in the southern African country grappling with triple-digit annual inflation rates and food shortages will result in the lowest-earning employee receiving ZW$3 450 ($192.20) a month, compared with ZW$1 200 previously.

The mining sector has 40 000 registered employees, according to the Chamber of Mines. The union had initially sought a 67% increase for its lowest-paid members.

Edited by: Bloomberg

