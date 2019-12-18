https://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 16.05 Change: -0.01
R/$ = 14.42 Change: -0.03
Au 1476.85 $/oz Change: -1.45
Pt 928.55 $/oz Change: -0.39
 
Home / Sector News / Base Metals / Base Metals Home← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Zenith powers up at Nova

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Zenith powers up at Nova

18th December 2019

By: Esmarie Iannucci
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

ARTICLE ENQUIRY      SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed Zenith Energy has flipped the switch at its solar power plant at the Nova nickel/copper/cobalt project, in Western Australia.


The plant which is built, owned and operated by Zenith, is already exceeding performance targets for power output and energy efficiency, Zenith said on Wednesday.

Advertisement

“The proprietary hybrid system developed by the company is able to seamlessly manage the fluctuations in solar energy production to provide smooth, reliable power, without the need for batteries to stabilise energy delivery to Nova,” said Zenith MD Hamish Moffat.

“Batteries have their place in energy systems, but they are still expensive to deploy for these applications. Our unique, locally developed hybrid system eliminates the need for batteries and represents a major step forward in the capital cost optimisation, operating efficiency and environmental performance of solar hybrid energy systems in remote locations.”

Advertisement

Moffat noted that Nova’s combined 26.6 MW system includes new 5.5 MW photo-voltaic modules, single axis tracking, inverters and communications and control system technology.

“We are absolutely thrilled with the performance of the system to date, which is saving Nova in the order of 6 500 l of diesel every day. Importantly, this is the first hybrid solar-diesel installation that has been funded on a commercial, standalone basis, without any government subsidies.”

Zenith will supply power from the hybrid system for an initial six year period, with Independence having the option to extend the contract for a further two years.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.188 0.921s - 271pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2019
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close