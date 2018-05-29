Zenith completes two power stations

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed Zenith Energy has commissioned two new power stations at mining projects in Western Australia.

Zenith in 2017 executed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Dacian Gold for its Mt Morgans project, to build, own and operate a 17 MW gas-fired power station. The PPA included an eight-year supply contract with an option for Dacian to extend the agreement for a further three years.

At the Dalgaranga gold project, owned by Gascoyne Resources, Zenith installed and commissioned a 15 MW gas power station under a six-year build, own and operate contraction, with Gascoyne holding an option to extend the contract for a further four years.

Zenith told shareholders that the successful commissioning of the two new power stations, and the subsequent delivery of power, will have a materially positive impact on the company’s full-year financial results.

The Dalgaranga plant was commissioned in early May this year, while the Mt Morgans project poured its first gold in April.