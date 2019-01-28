Zambia's mining investment arm ups stake in Copperbelt Energy

LUSAKA – Zambia's State mining investment arm is increasing its shareholding in Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC) by 4%, its CEO said on Monday.

"We are increasing the shareholding in CEC by 4% and are also looking to buy more shares," Pius Kasolo, CE of ZCCM-IH said during a media briefing.

Advertisement



Copperbelt Energy is the largest supplier of energy to Zambia's mines.



To watch Creamer Media's latest video reports, click here