Zambia's mining investment arm ups stake in Copperbelt Energy

LUSAKA – Zambia's State mining investment arm is increasing its shareholding in Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC) by 4%, its CEO said on Monday.
"We are increasing the shareholding in CEC by 4% and are also looking to buy more shares," Pius Kasolo, CE of ZCCM-IH said during a media briefing.
Copperbelt Energy is the largest supplier of energy to Zambia's mines.
Edited by: Reuters
