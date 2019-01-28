http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.65 Change: -0.12
R/$ = 13.70 Change: -0.08
Au 1302.06 $/oz Change: 18.53
Pt 811.10 $/oz Change: 7.93
 
Home / Latest News← Back
LUSAKA|Copperbelt Energy Corporation|Energy|Mining|Zambia|Energy|Media Briefing|Mining|Pius Kasolo
|Energy|Mining|Zambia||
lusaka|copperbelt-energy-corporation|energy|mining|zambia|energy-industry-term|media-briefing|mining-industry-term|pius-kasolo
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Zambia's mining investment arm ups stake in Copperbelt Energy

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Zambia's mining investment arm ups stake in Copperbelt Energy

28th January 2019

By: Reuters

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

LUSAKA – Zambia's State mining investment arm is increasing its shareholding in Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC) by 4%, its CEO said on Monday.

"We are increasing the shareholding in CEC by 4% and are also looking to buy more shares," Pius Kasolo, CE of ZCCM-IH said during a media briefing.

Advertisement

Copperbelt Energy is the largest supplier of energy to Zambia's mines.

To watch Creamer Media's latest video reports, click here
 
Advertisement

Edited by: Reuters

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.27 1.128s - 570pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2019
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close