http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.69 Change: 0.14
R/$ = 11.85 Change: 0.11
Au 1345.44 $/oz Change: 10.10
Pt 1003.00 $/oz Change: 11.59
 
Home / Latest News← Back
LUSAKA|Africa|Business|Copper|Freight|Mining|rail|Road|SECURITY|transport|Africa|Zambia|Copper Producer|Individual Mining Firms|Rail Infrastructure|Brian Mushimba|Infrastructure
|Africa|Business|Copper|Freight|Mining|rail|Road|SECURITY|transport|Africa|Zambia||Infrastructure
lusaka|africa-company|business|copper|freight|mining|rail|road|security|transport|africa|zambia|copper-producer|individual-mining-firms|rail-infrastructure|brian-mushimba|infrastructure
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Zambia's chamber of mines says rail transport law 'inappropriate and unworkable'

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Zambia's chamber of mines says rail transport law 'inappropriate and unworkable'

31st January 2018

By: Reuters

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

LUSAKA – A new Zambian law compelling mining companies and other bulk cargo firms to transport at least 30% of their freight by rail is "economically inappropriate and unworkable" and should be reviewed, the Chamber of Mines said on Wednesday.

Transport Minister Brian Mushimba said on Friday the law was meant to revive the rail sector and also to reduce the cost of doing business because railway transport was cheaper than road haulage.

Advertisement

But the Chamber of Mines in Africa's second-largest copper producer said the rail infrastructure in the country's copperbelt was in poor repair, lacked capacity and adequate security provision.

"Insufficient infrastructure exists to make this piece of legislation workable without imposing punitive costs onto Zambia's principal means of generating revenue. It is economically inappropriate and unworkable," the chamber said in a statement.

Advertisement

"The Chamber calls for a review of this (legislation) and allow for more considered analysis of the effect on business and the national economy."

The government had said it agreed the new policy with the chamber and individual mining firms, but the chamber said the industry's position had been "ignored or rather unsatisfactory".

Zambia's railways currently have a market share of about 5%, with the remainder handled by road transport, Mushimba said.

Edited by: Reuters

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.424 1.246s - 615pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close