http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.00 Change: -0.09
R/$ = 12.45 Change: -0.01
Au 1321.97 $/oz Change: 84.13
Pt 986.00 $/oz Change: 108.50
 
Home / Latest News← Back
LUSAKA|Copper|Mining|ZRA|Zambia|Kingsley Chanda
|Copper|Mining||Zambia|
lusaka|copper|mining|zra|zambia|kingsley-chanda
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Zambia sees mining revenue rising on higher copper price

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Zambia sees mining revenue rising on higher copper price

11th January 2018

By: Reuters

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

LUSAKA – Zambia expects to collect more revenue from mining companies this year compared to 2017 after copper prices rose above $7 000/t, the revenue authority (ZRA) said on Wednesday.

ZRA Commissioner-General Kingsley Chanda said at a media briefing the authority was targeting a revenue-to-GDP ratio of 17% this year, higher that 16.8% in 2017.

Advertisement

"The copper price is having a very positive impact," Chanda said.

"The provisional income tax returns that have so far been submitted are showing that they are going to make profits."

Advertisement

Chanda said the tax authority collected net revenue amounting to 39.1-billion kwacha ($54.60-million), which was 4.1% above the annual budget target of 37.6-billion kwacha.

The 2018 net revenue target had been set at 44.6-billion kwacha, he said.

Edited by: Reuters

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.228 1.09s - 553pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close