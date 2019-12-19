https://www.miningweekly.com
Aggregate|Diamonds|Export|Gemfields|Gemstones
Aggregate|Diamonds|Export|Gemfields|Gemstones
aggregate|diamonds|export|gemfields|gemstones
Zambia drops precious gemstone export duty

Zambia drops precious gemstone export duty

19th December 2019

By: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – The Zambian government has suspended a 15% export duty on precious gemstones, excluding diamonds, JSE-listed Gemfields said on Thursday.

The suspension was announced the government gazette last week, and will take effect from January 1, 2020.

Gemfields, which owns 75% of the Kagem emerald mine, has previously said that the Zambian tax structure was crippling the gemstones industry.

The export duty came into effect on January 1, 2019, and was levied in addition to the long-standing 6% mineral royalty tax. This meant that Zambian gemstone exported had to pay a 21% turnover tax, compared with 2.5% and 2% in large-emerald exporting countries Columbia and Brazil, respectively.

In addition to the 21% turnover tax, Kagem’s profits are then taxed at the prevailing 30% corporate tax rate, imposing an aggregate tax rate that it says has closed the door on foreign investment in the Zambian gemstone sector.

