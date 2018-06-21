Zambia aims for cost-reflective electricity prices by end-2018

Zambia plans to introduce electricity tariffs that reflect the cost of power production by the end of 2018 and move away from a flat tariff of 9.30 US cents/kilowatt hour for mining companies, a senior government official said on Thursday.

The permanent secretary for energy Emelda Chola said in a statement at a mining and energy conference that the government had implemented the first phase of the migration by raising the price of electricity last year.

