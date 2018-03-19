http://www.miningweekly.com
Europe Edition
Au 1317.09 $/oz Change: -0.88
Pt 953.50 $/oz Change: -3.10
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Europe Home← Back
Vancouver|Sierra Metals|Peru|Yauricocha Mine
|||
vancouver|sierra-metals-company|peru|yauricocha-mine
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Yauricocha strike ends, not to impact Sierra Metals guidance

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Yauricocha strike ends, not to impact Sierra Metals guidance

19th March 2018

By: Henry Lazenby
Creamer Media Deputy Editor: North America

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

VANCOUVER (miningweekly.com) – TSX- and NYSE American-listed Sierra Metals reported that a wildcat strike by less than 10% of workers employed at its Yauricocha mine, in Peru, has ended with minimal disruption and no expected impacts on 2018 production.

Sierra said the strike action started on Friday and ended following negotiations less than 36 hours later.

Advertisement

Employees were back on the job by Saturday afternoon, the Vancouver-headquartered company stated on Monday.

Sierra operates three mines, and has guided for 2018 zinc-equivalent output of between 183.8-million to 214.5-million pounds, compared with 2017 output of 193.2-million pounds of zinc equivalent.

Advertisement

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.296 0.928s - 300pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close