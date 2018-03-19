Yauricocha strike ends, not to impact Sierra Metals guidance

VANCOUVER (miningweekly.com) – TSX- and NYSE American-listed Sierra Metals reported that a wildcat strike by less than 10% of workers employed at its Yauricocha mine, in Peru, has ended with minimal disruption and no expected impacts on 2018 production.

Sierra said the strike action started on Friday and ended following negotiations less than 36 hours later.

Advertisement



Employees were back on the job by Saturday afternoon, the Vancouver-headquartered company stated on Monday.

Sierra operates three mines, and has guided for 2018 zinc-equivalent output of between 183.8-million to 214.5-million pounds, compared with 2017 output of 193.2-million pounds of zinc equivalent.