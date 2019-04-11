http://www.miningweekly.com
Yaouré exploitation permit approval temporarily delayed

Yaouré exploitation permit approval temporarily delayed

11th April 2019

By: Tasneem Bulbulia
Creamer Media Reporter

A decision by the Côte d'Ivoire government regarding the granting of an exploitation permit (EP) for ASX-listed Perseus Mining’s Yaouré gold mine has been delayed, but is expected to be granted in the near future.

The Côte d'Ivoire government was expected to consider the grant of the EP at a Cabinet meeting on April 10, but as a result of more urgent government business, there was insufficient time for the EP application to be tabled for approval at the meeting.

In a statement on Thursday, Perseus Mining indicated that it fully expects the EP to be granted soon, given that Cabinet meets each Wednesday to consider government business.

It also noted its understanding that its subsidiary Perseus Yaouré has satisfied all requirements to enable the EP to be granted.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
