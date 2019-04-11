Yaouré exploitation permit approval temporarily delayed

A decision by the Côte d'Ivoire government regarding the granting of an exploitation permit (EP) for ASX-listed Perseus Mining’s Yaouré gold mine has been delayed, but is expected to be granted in the near future.

The Côte d'Ivoire government was expected to consider the grant of the EP at a Cabinet meeting on April 10, but as a result of more urgent government business, there was insufficient time for the EP application to be tabled for approval at the meeting.

In a statement on Thursday, Perseus Mining indicated that it fully expects the EP to be granted soon, given that Cabinet meets each Wednesday to consider government business.

It also noted its understanding that its subsidiary Perseus Yaouré has satisfied all requirements to enable the EP to be granted.