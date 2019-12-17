https://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 16.02 Change: 0.14
R/$ = 14.37 Change: 0.15
Au 1476.13 $/oz Change: 1.11
Pt 929.27 $/oz Change: -3.36
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Yamana hikes dividend again with room for further increases

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Yamana hikes dividend again with room for further increases

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

17th December 2019

By: Creamer Media Reporter

ARTICLE ENQUIRY      SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Canadian gold miner Yamana Gold on Monday announced an additional 25% dividend increase to $0.05 a share a year, effective for the first quarter of 2020, as it also outlined a new dividend policy to ensure the sustainability of shareholder payouts.

The latest increase follows the doubling of dividends declared in the third quarter of 2019, thereby representing a 125% increase in dividends since September.

Advertisement

Yamana said these initial two increases were part of a gradual and progressive approach to dividend increases as the company’s cash balances continued to grow from increasing free cash flow and continuing initiatives to monetise its portfolio of non-producing assets and financial instruments.  

The mining company would also begin to report dividends on a per gold-equivalent ounce (GEO) of production basis with the latest increase bringing the dividend level to $50 a GEO with room for further increases.

Advertisement

To ensure it kept dividend sustainable, Yamana announced that it would establish a cash reserve fund to draw upon for dividends, should the gold price decline and negatively impact on margins over a longer period of time.

The balance in the cash reserve fund would change from time to time, but Yamana said it intended to maintain a balance that could support the current or any future increased dividend for a minimum period of no less than three years, independent of prevailing gold prices.

The gold miner has paid dividends consistently through 12 of its 16-year history since declaring its first dividend in 2007. The company was in its initial capital spending and development phase from 2003 to 2006.

In the 12-year period since 2007, Yamana has paid more than $900-million in dividends.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.239 1.012s - 265pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2019
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close