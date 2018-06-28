http://www.miningweekly.com
WPIC strengthens its leadership with new appointments

28th June 2018

By: Simone Liedtke
Writer

The World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC) has appointed Sally Singer as investor development director.

She will lead the WPIC’s investor development activities, servicing the existing platinum audience and identifying and expanding the potential platinum investor base, while reporting directly to CEO Paul Wilson.

She will join WPIC investor development manager Brendan Clifford at WPIC’s global headquarters in London.

At the same time, David Crawford has been promoted, with immediate effect, to director of product partnerships, which WPIC says further strengthens its leadership.

Crawford’s new role will see him lead the WPIC’s product partnerships team, working closely with WPIC product partnerships programme manager Andrew Tan.

He will be responsible for maintaining relationships with existing WPIC partners, as well as developing new products and initiatives to increase the range of sustainable platinum investment options available to investors worldwide.

“Singer will be a great asset to our organisation and we are delighted to welcome her to our team. Her experience gained working with global institutions and hedge funds in the natural resources sector will be beneficial as we continue to develop the platinum investment market,” Wilson said on Thursday.

He added that Crawford’s contributions to the WPIC’s efforts over the past three years have been “invaluable to the WPIC’s success”.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

