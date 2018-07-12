WPG sets production record despite Challenger issues

http://www.miningweekly.com
12th July 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Junior gold miner WPG Resources has reported record quarterly production of 17 818 oz, with the month of June also producing a record 7 155 oz.

The June quarter production was up from the 14 124 oz produced in the previous quarter.

Full-year production for the period ending June was also a record 54 338 oz, the miner said on Thursday.

WPG in June this year lowered its full-year production expectations from between 58 000 oz and 60 000 oz, to around 56 000 oz, as its Challenger mine, in Western Australia, continued to disappoint.

WPG said on Thursday that the quarterly result reflected the strengthening of the operational performance of the Challenger mine, with the improvements driven by higher stope grades, and the ongoing management of planned dilution in mining operations, along with improved orebody performance.

Production at the Tarcoola mine, in South Australia, was significantly lower than forecast, the miner said, due to the displacement of a high-grade ore pod by an unmapped thrust fault.

Grade control drilling for the final benches at Tarcoola has now been completed, and rescheduling is under way, which will include the mining of the displaced high-grade pod.

WPG is expected to release its quarter’s production results later this month.

The miner meanwhile remains in a trading suspension amid recapitalization discussions.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

