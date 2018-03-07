World's biggest mining show draws huge crowd, signalling mining investment optimism

TORONTO (miningweekly.com) – The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC's) 2018 convention drew an international crowd of 25 606 this week to Toronto, in what is widely deemed as a clear sign that optimism is returning to the mineral exploration and mining industry following several years of turmoil.

Considered the largest mining industry event in the world, the 2018 event attracted investors, analysts, mining executives, prospectors, geologists, Indigenous peoples, government officials, and students from more than 125 countries.

"After experiencing several years of economic challenges, today the mineral exploration and mining industry is experiencing a renaissance and renewed sense of confidence," PDAC president Glenn Mullan said, referring to sold out exhibitor space, panel discussions, courses, workshops, and networking events such as the prestigious awards gala.

PDAC, in partnership with the World Economic Forum, hosted the International Mines Ministers Summit for the third year, bringing together 26 mining ministers from around the world - the largest turnout to date.

This year's summit also focused on the various ways in which trust can be fostered to enhance and expand the contributions that the mineral exploration and mining sector has on the prosperity and development of nations.

The popular Aboriginal, capital markets, CSR event series, student and technical programmes, as well as short courses and presentations, were once more popular with attendees.

"In Canada, and around the world, PDAC is recognised as a leader in promoting a responsible, sustainable mineral exploration and mining community. At PDAC, we take pride in being a growth catalyst for the sector by building strong working relationships, both domestically and abroad. The PDAC Convention is the venue for forging long-lasting connections, and developing strategies to enhance the positive contributions of our sector around the world," added Mullan.

PDAC hosted nearly 30 federal, provincial and territorial government officials over the four-day convention, which served to consolidate the organisation's significant leadership role in Canada.

Planning has already started for next year's convention, scheduled to e held between March 3 to 6, 2019.