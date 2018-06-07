http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.18 Change: -0.22
R/$ = 12.83 Change: -0.12
Au 1301.30 $/oz Change: 3.55
Pt 908.00 $/oz Change: 3.52
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

World Diamond Council’s System of Warranties open for public review

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

World Diamond Council’s System of Warranties open for public review

7th June 2018

By: Anine Kilian
Contributing Editor Online

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

The World Diamond Council (WDC) System of Warranties (SoW) has entered a public review period following the completion of an industry review.

The SoW review and reform process is part of the WDC’s strategic plan and is intended to help industry participants better implement and demonstrate their commitment to responsible business conduct when buying or selling rough and polished diamonds. 

Advertisement

The reforms establish a new level of adherence for members and call on users of SoW statements to ensure their trading activities maintain strict adherence to universally accepted principles on human and labour rights, anticorruption and anti-money laundering in support of the obligatory Kimberley Process Certification Scheme implementation.

“Maintaining the integrity of the legitimate diamond supply chain requires constant vigilance and an ongoing progression of policies and practices to ensure that we address the modern challenges facing our industry, today and tomorrow,” WDC acting president Stephane Fischler said in a statement.

Advertisement

He further noted that, while the definition of conflict diamonds as those used to fund rebel movements has provided the necessary focus to drive important change, it was a heartbreaking and indisputable truth that the nature of what constitutes conflict has evolved.  

“These SoW reforms reflect our commitment to uphold the duty of care owed to diamond communities by helping ensure safe and secure working conditions, fair labour practices and sustainable development.  It also serves as our promise to consumers that they can trust the diamonds they purchase to have been sourced responsibly and ethically.”

 

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:7.057 7.631s - 557pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close