World Diamond Congress to be held in Mumbai in October

World Diamond Congress to be held in Mumbai in October

11th July 2018

By: Schalk Burger
Creamer Media Senior Contributing Editor

The World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) has announced that the 2018 World Diamond Congress, the biannual meeting of the WFDB and the International Diamond Manufacturers Association (IDMA), will take place in Mumbai, India, from October 23 to 25.

“This is a very important meeting where we will be discussing a range of issues facing the diamond industry worldwide. The congress serves as a critical forum for WFDB presidents and members of their delegations to take part in debates and discussions on the major subjects of the day, enabling us to receive input from the diamond trade from every corner of the world.

“I would ask industry members to leave their busy schedules free for these dates to be able to attend this important congress, and hold discussions on all of today’s most important diamond industry topics,” says WFDB president Ernie Blom

The Bharat Diamond Bourse will host the congress.

The congress had initially been scheduled for June in Tel Aviv, Israel, but was cancelled owing to a weak response to registration for the event.

The WFDB and IDMA noted in May that registrations had been, in part, influenced by the rising tensions in the region.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

