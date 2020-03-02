World Copper Conference in Chile cancelled over coronavirus concerns - Cesco

SANTIAGO – The CRU-Cesco World Copper Conference in Santiago has been cancelled owing to concerns over travel risks associated with the coronavirus outbreak, forum organiser Cesco told Reuters on Monday.
The coronavirus, which was identified in China late last year, has quickly spread to dozens of countries, killing over 3 000 people and disrupting global business supply chains.
Edited by: Reuters
EMAIL THIS ARTICLE SAVE THIS ARTICLE
To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here