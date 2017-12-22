Workers end wildcat strike at Pan African's main South Africa gold mine

JOHANNESBURG – Workers at Pan African Resource's Barberton gold mine, in South Africa, have ended a wildcat strike that started on Sunday, an industry source said on Friday.

About 1 800 mine workers downed tools in the strike over allowances and the dismissal of two union leaders. Those issues have not been resolved but the workers agreed to return to work while their grievances are reviewed, the source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The company could not immediately be reached for comment.



