Workers down tools at Pan African's main South Africa gold mine

21st December 2017

By: Reuters

JOHANNESBURG – Workers at Pan African Resource's Barberton gold mine in South Africa embarked on a wildcat strike on Sunday in a dispute over living allowance, an industry source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

About 1 800 mine workers downed tools in the strike, which was also called to protest the dismissal of two of its union leaders, the source said.

