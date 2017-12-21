Workers down tools at Pan African's main South Africa gold mine

JOHANNESBURG – Workers at Pan African Resource's Barberton gold mine in South Africa embarked on a wildcat strike on Sunday in a dispute over living allowance, an industry source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.
About 1 800 mine workers downed tools in the strike, which was also called to protest the dismissal of two of its union leaders, the source said.
Edited by: Reuters
