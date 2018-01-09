Workers at Lomas Bayas mine in Chile call off strike plans

SANTIAGO – Unionised workers at Chile's Lomas Bayas copper mine have cancelled plans to start a strike this week after accepting a contract offer from operator Glencore, a union leader told Reuters on Monday.

Workers approved the company's proposal for a 2% wage hike and a $10 750 bonus, said Pedro Valdivia, the president of the Lomas Bayas union. "Almost 90% of workers accepted the company's offer," he said.

The union had threatened to go on strike on January 10 if no agreement was reached. Lomas Bayas produced 67 000 t of copper between January and October of 2017.



