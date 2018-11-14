Workers at Iamgold’s Rosebel down tools

Unionised employees at the Rosebel gold mine, in Suriname, have downed tools, triggering a force majeure to suspend operations at the mine.

Canadian miner Iamgold said on Tuesday that the strike was in breach of a collective labour agreement (CLA) and that it would prepare legal action against the Rosebell Werknemers Organisatie.

The new two-year CLA was finalised at Rosebel on September 14.



