Workers at Chile's Los Pelambres mine reach deal on labour agreement – union

Workers at Chile's Los Pelambres mine reach deal on labour agreement – union

27th March 2018

By: Reuters

SANTIAGO – Workers at Antofagasta's Los Pelambres copper mine, in Chile, reached agreement on a new labour contract, defusing the risk of a strike, the union said on Monday.

Workers in the mine's largest union had last week rejected an offer for a new labor contract, triggering a period of government mediation and raising the spectre of the first-ever strike at a mine owned by Chilean miner Antofagasta.

The new contract, agreed upon by 82% of union members, includes a signing bonus of $30 500 per worker, and an average salary increase of 3%.

"After six months of negotiations, we've reached a satisfactory deal. All of the conditions and benefits we obtained are above market-average," said Sergio Munoz, president of Los Pelambres' largest union of workers.

Antofagasta did not immediate reply to requests for comment.

Los Pelambres, which recently received environmental approval for a $1.1-billion infrastructure upgrade plan, produced 356 300 t of copper last year.

Chile is the world's top copper producer.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

