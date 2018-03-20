Workers at Chile's Los Pelambres mine extend contract talks - industry group

SANTIAGO – Workers at Antofagasta's Los Pelambres copper mine, in Chile, have opted to extend a period of government mediation in an effort to reach agreement on a new labour contract, an industry group said on Tuesday.

Workers in the mine's largest union last week rejected an offer for a new labor contract, triggering a period of government mediation and paving the way for an eventual strike.

"By mutual agreement, we have agreed to a period of five days during which we will vote on the company's final offer," said union leader Dino Saltori in a statement published by the Chilean Mining Federation, an industry group.

"In the last few hours we have reached agreement on certain issues, though anything can still happen," Saltori added.

The industry group said a final vote could take place as early as this weekend.

Antofagasta did not immediate reply to requests for comment.

Los Pelambres, which recently received environmental approval for a $1.1-billion infrastructure upgrade plan, produced 356 300 t of copper last year.

Chile is the world's top copper producer.