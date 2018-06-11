Workers at BHP's Spence copper mine in Chile approve labour contract

SANTIAGO – Unionised workers at BHP Billiton's Spence copper mine in northern Chile have approved a new labor contract, union president Ronald Salcedo said on Monday.

Spence is one of the Anglo-Australian miner two mines in Chile. The other, Escondida, the world' largest copper mine, earlier this month entered into labour negotiations following a historic strike that shut down the mine for 44 days last year, depriving BHP of $1-billion in production.

Salcedo said the 36-month contract at Spence, which includes a one-time bonus of nearly $21 500 per worker, was approved by 87% of the union's approximately 900 members.

The deal also includes a 2% increase over current base salaries, Salcedo said.

BHP is spending $2.46-billion to extend the life of Spence by more than 50 years, creating up to 5 000 jobs and bringing new output online from 2021.

Spence produced 198 600 t of copper in 2017.