http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.48 Change: -0.11
R/$ = 13.12 Change: -0.06
Au 1300.60 $/oz Change: 2.19
Pt 904.00 $/oz Change: 3.90
 
Home / Sector News / Base Metals / Copper← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Workers at BHP's Spence copper mine in Chile approve labour contract

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Workers at BHP's Spence copper mine in Chile approve labour contract

11th June 2018

By: Reuters

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

SANTIAGO – Unionised workers at BHP Billiton's Spence copper mine in northern Chile have approved a new labor contract, union president Ronald Salcedo said on Monday.

Spence is one of the Anglo-Australian miner two mines in Chile. The other, Escondida, the world' largest copper mine, earlier this month entered into labour negotiations following a historic strike that shut down the mine for 44 days last year, depriving BHP of $1-billion in production.

Advertisement

Salcedo said the 36-month contract at Spence, which includes a one-time bonus of nearly $21 500 per worker, was approved by 87% of the union's approximately 900 members.

The deal also includes a 2% increase over current base salaries, Salcedo said.

Advertisement

BHP is spending $2.46-billion to extend the life of Spence by more than 50 years, creating up to 5 000 jobs and bringing new output online from 2021.

Spence produced 198 600 t of copper in 2017.

Edited by: Reuters

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.729 1.358s - 563pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close