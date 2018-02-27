http://www.miningweekly.com
Woodlawn underground mining contract awarded

27th February 2018

By: Creamer Media Reporter

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Australian mining contractor Pybar Mining Services has been awarded the contract for underground mining at the Woodlawn zinc/copper project, in New South Wales, ASX-listed Heron Resources announced on Tuesday.

MD Wayne Taylor commented that awarding the contract for Woodlawn was a key step on the path to starting production at the mine in the first quarter of 2019.

Once commissioned and running at nameplate capacity, the Woodlawn processing plant will produce 40 000 t/y of zinc, 10 000 t/y of copper and 12 000 t/y of lead in concentrates.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

