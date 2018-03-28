Woodlawn on track - Heron

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – The Woodlawn zinc/copper project, in New South Wales, is on track to start commissioning by year-end, ASX- and TSX-listed Heron Resources said.

The company said on Wednesday that significant progress has been made at the site to date, with the start of process plant foundations, and with the first deliveries of process plant equipment.

“Since the first soil was turned in August last year, our operational staff and contractor teams have been focused on progressing critical path earthworks, concrete works, detailed design and procurement of equipment for the processing facility,” said Heron MD Wayne Taylor.

“The development is now 35% complete, consistent with the project delivery schedule and importantly, within budget. In parallel with the Woodlawn development activities, the zinc market supply deficit has continued and is expected to remain in place well beyond first zinc production from Woodlawn, supporting favourable future project economics.”

At steady state, Woodlawn is expected to produce 70 000 t/y of zinc concentrates, 30 000 t/y of copper concentrates and 25 000 t/y of lead concentrates.