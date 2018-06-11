http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.47 Change: -0.10
R/$ = 13.12 Change: -0.05
Au 1298.63 $/oz Change: 0.22
Pt 908.50 $/oz Change: 8.40
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Wollongong avoids mine suspensions

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Wollongong avoids mine suspensions

11th June 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed Wollongong Coal has forestalled the suspension of mining operations at its Wongawilli colliery, in New South Wales, after reaching an agreement with the Department of Planning and Environment (DPE) over a number of late payments of various authorization fees.

The DPE in February threatened to issue a direction under the Mining Act to suspend operations at both Wongawilli and the non-operational Russell Vale colliery, and in March started proceedings in the Local Court relating to a number of late payments of authorization fees.

Advertisement

Wollongong at the end of last week told shareholders that the company has now offered an enforceable undertaking to address the DPE concerns, with the company undertaking to engage an independent person to conduct a review of its systems and processes for meeting its obligations and payment requirements under the Mining Act.

The company will also provide a report on recommendations and actions of the system review, while also conducting an independent review of the company’s financial capacity. Furthermore, the company will also provide refresher training to administrative staff around compliance obligations under the Mining Act, as well as paying the authorization fees for 2018, within one month of accepting the undertaking.

Advertisement

Wollongong would also be required to pay fees for 2019 and 2020 for each authorization some 12 months in advance of each due date, and will provide two bank guarantees of A$150 000 each as an assurance of the future payment of authorization fees.

The company will be liable for a 15% penalty on any late payments, and will also be required to pay the Regulator’s investigation and legal costs of some A$24 350.

In return, the DPE will not take any further action to suspend Wollongong’s operations, while court proceedings will also be discontinued.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.371 0.927s - 557pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close