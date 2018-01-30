http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.85 Change: -0.06
R/$ = 11.98 Change: -0.01
Au 1338.50 $/oz Change: -7.90
Pt 997.00 $/oz Change: -10.45
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Johannesburg|Building|Environment|Finance|Mining|PROJECT|Refinery|United Kingdom|Finance Costs|Richard Lucas|Wolf Mining|Operations|West England
|Building|Environment|Finance|Mining|PROJECT|Refinery||||Operations|
johannesburg|building|environment|finance|mining|project|refinery|united-kingdom|finance-costs|richard-lucas|wolf-mining|operations|west-england
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Wolf’s operating turnaround of Devon tungsten mine nearly complete

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Wolf’s operating turnaround of Devon tungsten mine nearly complete

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

30th January 2018

By: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – The improvements from operating the turnaround plan at the Drakelands openpit mine, in south-west England, are showing, with the operation having delivered a 22% increase in production and a 36% increase in sales.

Tungsten concentrate production at Drakelands, which forms part of the Hemerdon tungsten and tin project, in Devon, increased to 43 498 mtu, ASX- and Aim-listed Wolf Mining reported on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The December quarter tungsten production compares with 35 601 mtu in the September quarter, 30 996 mtu in the June quarter and 26 903 mtu in the March quarter.

Tin production increased to 124 t in the December quarter, from 49 t, 41 t and 41 t respectively, in the three preceding quarters.

Advertisement

Plant throughput improved to 485 788 t in the December quarter, from 474 170 t in the September quarter. However significant gains were constrained by commissioning the improvements in the gravity fines circuit under the operating turnaround plan.

“The processing plant performance is benefiting from a more stable operating environment, allowing optimisation efforts to start building upon each other. We expect this to continue with further enhancements to our mine plan, the improvements from the gravity fines circuit and the return to seven days operations,” commented Wolf interim MD Richard Lucas.

The company stated that the major activities within the operating turnaround plan were largely completed by the end of the quarter, with only the refinery and gravity fines items to be addressed.

“These remaining activities will be scheduled over the coming months as the operating turnaround plan has been incorporated into daily activities and the focus moves to optimisation and performance improvement in a more stable environment.”

The net cash used in operating activities for the December quarter was A$8.5-million, including A$3.6-million on development, A$16.3-million on production and A$3.9-million on finance costs, with revenue of A$15.8-million.

The company had A$6.6-million cash at the end of the quarter, with further funding discussions in progress to support revenue, on a forecast gross cash outflow of A$27-million for the coming quarter.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.388 1.211s - 604pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close