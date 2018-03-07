http://www.miningweekly.com
Europe Edition
Au 1325.60 $/oz Change: -6.45
Pt 953.50 $/oz Change: -8.69
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Europe Home← Back
Johannesburg|Refinery|Resources|Australia|United Kingdom|Drakelands Tungsten/tin Mine|West England
|Refinery|Resources|||
johannesburg|refinery|resources|australia-country|united-kingdom|drakelands-tungstentin-mine|west-england
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Wolf reports production and sales growth at Drakelands

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Wolf reports production and sales growth at Drakelands

7th March 2018

By: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – The turnaround plan that dual-listed Wolf Resources implemented at its Drakelands tungsten/tin mine, in south-west England, has provided improved production and sales in the six months ended December 2017.

In its interim report, published on Wednesday, the Australia domiciled company said that increased operating time allowed for greater understanding of the processing plant operating performance and the ore feed blending requirements.

Advertisement

The plant treated 959 958 t of ore and produced 79 099 metric tonne units (mtu) of tungsten concentrate in the period under review. Production increased by 36% and sales by 37% on the previous period on an equivalent operating basis.

This led to revenue increasing from $10.94-million in the six months ended December 2016, to $23.12-million in the six months under review, and allowed the company to take advantage or higher tungsten prices. The average price for ammonium paratungstate (APT) was 32% higher at $272/mtu in the half-year. Subsequent to the period end, the APT price has risen to $319/mtu.

Advertisement

Wolf narrowed its loss to $35.42-million, from $37.69-million a year earlier.

The major activities within the operating turnaround plan were largely completed by the end of the period, with only two more outstanding items in the refinery and gravity fines to be implemented.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.184 1.108s - 252pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close