Wilkes join Kingston board

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Former OceanaGold president and CEO Mick Wilkes has been appointed as a nonexecutive director to ASX-listed Kingston Resources.

In addition to being a member of both the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and the Australian Institute of Company Directors, he is also the chair of the governance committee and a member of the administration committee of the World Gold Council.

Advertisement



Kingston recently divested of its lithium assets in the Northern Territory to focus on its Misima gold project, in Papua New Guinea, which contains a Joint Ore Reserves Committee-compliant resource of 2.8-million ounces and a production history of more than 3.7-million ounces.

“As a company we think now is the time to expand our board and management skills to allow us to rapidly progress the Misima gold project. Exploration is progressing well and we look forward to bringing more good news to the market in the coming months,” said Kingston MD Andrew Corbett.

Advertisement



Meanwhile, Kingston business and commercial manager Chris Drew has been promoted to COO.

He has been a member of the Kingston management team since June 2016 and has over 18 years of experience in the financial sector.