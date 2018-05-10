Widgiemooltha to deliver first ore in July

http://www.miningweekly.com
10th May 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – The Widgiemooltha gold project, in Western Australia, is on track for first ore delivery in July this year, developer Mincor told shareholders.


The company said on Thursday said that site mobilization has been completed, with the company starting pre-strip waste mining. MD Peter Muccilli added that the first blast at the Flinders Main pit marked a key step towards the start of gold production at Widgiemooltha.

“With the completion of pre-production works on time and on budget, we remain on track to deliver first ore in July 2018 and take advantage of the current strong Australian dollar gold price. The recent site activity together with the toll treatment agreement for the nearby Higginsville gold processing plant, position us to generate near-term cash flow for the company.”

Widgiemooltha is expected to cost some A$2.2-million to develop, and would produce 71 700 oz over a 29-month mine life.

Mincor is expected to start ore mining once the ore dig plans, based on the grade control drilling, have been finalised.

Muccilli has meanwhile said that the company’s high quality landholdings continued to provide opportunities for growth.

“We have been pleased with the exciting results being generated by our regional nickel exploration activities, as evidence by the recent high-grade drilling results from Cassini, and the promising pipeline of exploration opportunities across our Kambalda tenement holdings, which will be drill tested over the coming months.”

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

