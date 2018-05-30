White Cliffs hikes Aucu resource

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Junior White Cliff Minerals has reported a 60% increase in the resource at its Aucu copper/gold project, in the Kyrgyz Republic.

The Aucu deposit is now estimated to host some 2.95-million tonnes of ore, grading 5.1 g/t gold for 484 000 oz of gold, which was a 60% increase in ounces of contained gold, compared with the previous gold resource.

An inferred copper mineral resource of 17.2-million tonnes, grading at 0.37% copper for 64 000 t of contained copper, has also been estimated at the Chanach copper deposit.

The new inferred copper resource represented a 46% increase in contained copper compared with the previous resource estimate, White Cliffs said on Wednesday.

“The 60% increase in the Joint Ore Reserves Committee-compliant inferred gold resource from 302 000 oz to 484 000 oz, based on a small drilling programme indicates just how prospective the project actually is,” said Whilte Cliff MD Todd Hibberd.

“The 46% increase in the copper resource from 43 000 t to 64 000 t of contained copper also demonstrates that there is more mineralisation to find. In addition, the soil geochemical programme conducted in 2017 identified several new gold, copper and base metal anomalies that are currently being followed up.”