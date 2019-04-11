http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.70 Change: -0.02
R/$ = 13.93 Change: -0.01
Au 1304.13 $/oz Change: 0.95
Pt 905.85 $/oz Change: 15.90
 
Home / Latest News← Back
PERTH|Coal|Financial|PROJECT|Whitehaven Coal|India|Japan|Taiwan|Maules Creek Mine|Maules Creek|Paul Flynn|New South Wales|South Wales
|Coal|Financial|PROJECT|||||||
perth|coal|financial|project|whitehaven-coal|india|japan|taiwan|maules-creek-mine|maules-creek|paul-flynn|new-south-wales|south-wales
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Whitehaven revises full-year expectations

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Whitehaven revises full-year expectations

11th April 2019

By: Esmarie Iannucci
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Coal miner Whitehaven Coal has revised its full-year production guidance, as mine scheduling is impacting on output from the Maules Creek mine, in New South Wales.

Run-of-mine coal production for the full year has been revised from the previous guidance range of 22-million to 23.2-million tonnes, to between 21.8-million and 22.8-million tonnes.

Advertisement

The Maules Creek forecast has been revised from between 11.8-million and 12.2-million tonnes, to between 11.6-million and 11.8-million tonnes, while production expectations at Narrabri have remained unchanged at between 5.6-million and 6-million tonnes, along with the production from the Gunnedah opencuts, which has remained unchanged at between 4.6-million and 5-million tonnes.

During the three months to March, Whitehaven produced just over 5-million tonnes of saleable coal, compared with the 5.2-million tonnes reported in the previous corresponding period, with coal sales reaching over 6-million tonnes, up 12% from the 5.4-million tonnes sold in the March quarter of 2018.

Advertisement

“Demand for high-quality coal in our four key markets of Japan, Korea, India and Taiwan remains strong, underpinning sales and our strategic growth agenda,” said Whitehaven MD and CEO Paul Flynn.

“Our Winchester South metallurgical coal project in the Bowen basin is a key plank in this agenda, with work continuing to advance the project.”

Flynn noted that costs continued to moderate through the second half of the financial year, with the prospect of in-pit dumping at Maules Creek starting in the 2020 financial year, with Whitehaven passing the peak of costs at its largest operation.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.356 1.173s - 583pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2019
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close