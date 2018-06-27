http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.98 Change: -0.22
R/$ = 13.79 Change: -0.27
Au 1252.72 $/oz Change: -7.77
Pt 857.50 $/oz Change: -5.32
 
Home / World News / Africa← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

WGC report a first step in understanding gold’s GHG footprint

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

WGC report a first step in understanding gold’s GHG footprint

27th June 2018

By: Anine Kilian
Contributing Editor Online

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

While there is limited published data on gold’s global carbon footprint, research by the World Gold Council (WGC) has determined that total greenhouse-gas (GHG) emissions from newly-mined gold are significantly lower than those of other major metals and mined products.

“Gold is also valuable and, when analysed on a ‘per dollar value’ basis, findings indicate gold has among the lowest emissions intensity of all metals and mined products. In other words, the volume of GHG emissions associated with a dollar spent on gold is lower than for a dollar spent on most other mined products,” the WGC points out in its ‘Gold and Climate Change’ report.

Advertisement

The report states that responsible gold mining companies are seeking ways to reduce their carbon footprint through improvements in energy efficiency and the transition to low-carbon energy sources.

“Member initiatives vary greatly in type and scale, but they share common goals.

Advertisement

“These projects include a solar plant that will transform a mine’s power consumption in Burkina Faso; mining company ventures to source hydroelectric power in Brazil and the Kyrgyz Republic; energy efficiency via award-winning air control automation in South Africa; similarly lauded energy savings from optimised ventilation systems in Canada; and the world’s first all-electric underground gold mine,” the report notes.

The report further states that gold may have positive implications for long-term investors in helping them manage the carbon footprint of their portfolios over time.

“Recent work looking at gold and equity investments suggests adding gold to a mainstream portfolio can, over time, reduce its overall carbon footprint,” the WGC points out.

In addition, the report highlights that gold itself may also play an important role in the technologies that help facilitate the transition to a low-carbon economy.

It states that gold in a nanoparticulate form has “considerable” potential in a range of applications that can help reduce GHG emissions. For example, nanostructured gold catalysts help to convert carbon dioxide into useful fuels; gold nanomaterials can be incorporated to enhance hydrogen fuel-cell performance; and gold can be included in solar photovoltaic systems to improve how the sun’s energy is captured and used.

The WGC says the report is an initial step to build an understanding of the gold industry’s GHG footprint.

“This work is an important initial step in providing investors with greater clarity around gold’s impact on climate change.”

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.774 1.44s - 561pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close