http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.84 Change: 0.08
R/$ = 12.10 Change: 0.07
Au 1315.20 $/oz Change: 4.78
Pt 972.00 $/oz Change: -1.62
 
Home / Sector News / Gold← Back
Gold|Johannesburg|Projects|Resources|Westgold Resources|Western Australia|Western Australia
Gold||Projects|Resources|||
gold|johannesburg|projects|resources|westgold-resources|western-australia|western-australia-region
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Westgold tops up gold hedge

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Westgold tops up gold hedge

9th February 2018

By: Simone Liedtke
Writer

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) - Western Australian miner Westgold Resources has used the recent spike in Australian dollar gold prices to top up its hedge position, effectively adding 60 000 oz at A$1 710/oz.

This takes Westgold's total hedge position to 123 750 oz at A$1 678/oz, which completely amortises in calendar 2018 with deliveries, the company announced on Friday.

Advertisement

In addition, the miner further noted that it has 14 months of its gold pre-pay to be delivered at 1 250 oz/m (to a total 17 500 oz).

Westgold currently owns three operating gold projects with a fourth under refurbishment.

Advertisement

The four processing facilities have a combined 5.5-million-tonne-a-year treatment capacity.

All are located in the prolific gold production belts of Western Australia.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.636 2.422s - 614pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close