Westgold starts wet commissioning of Tuckabianna

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Gold junior Westgold Resources has started wet commissioning of its Tuckabianna process plant, in Western Australia.

The ASX-listed company acquired the plant in mid-2017, and has spent the past six months permitting and refurbishing the plant to operate at between 1.2-million and 1.4-million tonnes a year.

The company said on Monday that initial feeds into the processing plant would consist of low-grade stock blended with ore from the Comet underground mine, with a major step-up in output planned for 2020, when ore production from the Big Bell underground mine would dominate throughput.

Westgold was expected to complete the commissioning of the stripping and gold room processing to coincide with its first gold bar by the end of this month, with the Tuckabianna plant to transition to commercial production from April 1.