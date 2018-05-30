http://www.miningweekly.com
Australasia Edition
Au 1299.00 $/oz Change: 1.48
Pt 904.00 $/oz Change: 1.67
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Australasia Home← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Western Australia names Round 17 candidates for co-funded drilling

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Western Australia names Round 17 candidates for co-funded drilling

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

Photo by Bloomberg

30th May 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – The Western Australian government has provided a further A$5.2-million in funding for its Exploration Incentive Scheme (EIS), announcing on Wednesday the successful applicants for Round 17 of the co-funded drilling programme.

Mines and Petroleum Minister Bill Johnston said that the latest funds would be awarded to 42 projects, which would be drilled in the 2018/19 financial year, with the successful applicants targeting a range of commodities, including copper, silver, lithium, base metals, manganese, graphite and heavy rare earth elements.

Advertisement

The latest round of the EIS followed the state government’s recent Budget decision to continue investing A$10-million a year into the scheme.

"The state government is a strong supporter of mining and resources exploration, and I'm pleased the programme will continue to provide assistance to industry, especially as gold exploration expenditure in Western Australia surged to a record A$550.4-million last year,” Johnston said on Wednesday.

Advertisement

"The EIS helps to increase the number of new mineral and energy discoveries, which will deliver jobs and strengthen the state’s economy for years to come."

Now in its tenth year, the co-funded drilling programme has supported more than 430 ventures, which have drilled more than 630 000 m and contributed to more than 25 discoveries.

The next round will open in August/September for co-funded projects to be drilled in 2019.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.185 1.21s - 252pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close