http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.44 Change: 0.03
R/$ = 11.72 Change: 0.01
Au 1328.99 $/oz Change: -8.75
Pt 995.00 $/oz Change: -5.40
 
Home / Sector News / Coal← Back
Johannesburg|Business|Coal|Coronado Coal Group|Curragh|Energy|Environment|Export|Financial|Industrial|Kmart|Officeworks|rail|Resources|Target|Wesfarmers|New Zealand|Bengalla Mine|Curragh Mine|Chemicals|Energy|Energy Earnings|Higher Chemicals|Retail Environment|Service|Rob Scott|New South Wales|Queensland|South Wales
|Business|Coal|Energy|Environment|Export|Financial|Industrial|rail|Resources||||Service|||
johannesburg|business|coal|coronado-coal-group|curragh-company|energy|environment|export|financial|industrial|kmart|officeworks|rail|resources|target|wesfarmers|new-zealand|bengalla-mine|curragh-mine|chemicals|energy-industry-term|energy-earnings|higher-chemicals|retail-environment|service|rob-scott|new-south-wales|queensland|south-wales-region
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Wesfarmers continuing review of its remaining coal asset

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Wesfarmers continuing review of its remaining coal asset

21st February 2018

By: Simone Liedtke
Writer

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) - Australian conglomerate Wesfarmers said on Wednesday that the sale of its Curragh coal mine, in Queensland, would be completed in the second half of the year and confirmed that it was continuing the strategic review of its remaining coal asset, a 40% interest in the Bengalla mine, in New South Wales' Hunter Valley.

The company, which has businesses such as hardware chains Bunnings, Coles supermarkets and department stores Kmart, Target and Officeworks in its fold, in December announced the sale of its largest coal asset for $700-million.

Advertisement

MD Rob Scott said the sale of the Curragh mine to Coronado Coal Group included a value share mechanism that would allow Wesfarmers to participate in possible future coal price increases.

Wesfarmers will receive 25% of Curragh's export coal revenue generated above a realised metallurgical price of $145/t, which will be paid quarterly over the next two years.

Advertisement

"On successful completion of the transaction, which is subject to a number of conditions precedent, the group expects to record a post-tax profit on sale of about $100-million," Scott said in the company's half-year financial report to December 31.

Wesfarmers reported a major plunge in its net profit after tax (NPAT) of 86% to $212-million for the half-year. However, excluding significant items relating to Bunnings UK and Ireland (BUKI), as well as Target, the company's NPAT for the half-year decreased by 2.7% to $1.54-billion.

Scott said that Bunnings Australia and New Zealand, Kmart and Officeworks were highlights for the half-year in the retail environment. In the industrial division, strong production volumes and higher coal prices in the resources businesses contributed to a significant increase in the division's earnings.

"Higher earnings across a majority of the group's businesses were offset by losses in BUKI, and lower Coles earnings following planned investments in price and service."

Earnings for the industrials division were $449-million, which is $72-million higher than the previous corresponding period, thereby largely reflecting higher coal prices and strong production volumes in the resources business.

Earnings for Wesfarmers chemicals, energy and fertilisers were $188-million for the period, compared to underlying earnings for $165-million in the prior year, with higher chemicals and energy earnings partially offset by lower fertilisers earnings owing to continued competitive price pressures.

Resources' earnings of $209-million were $71-million above the prior corresponding period, primarily owing to revenue growth of 44.3%.

"Growth in revenue reflected the continued strength in export coal prices and strong production volumes in Curragh, partially offset by higher unit cash costs resulting from initiatives to increase production," Scott said.

Resources' earnings will be subject to rail capacity and thermal and metallurgical coal prices, and the full-year earnings contribution of the business will be dependent on the timing of the completion of the sale of Curragh, the company stated.

Work to achieve satisfaction of the conditions precedent relating to the sale is ongoing and an update will be provided to the market when appropriate, Scott said.

In line with the group's dividend policy, which considers earnings, cash flows, franking credits and credit metrics, the directors declared an interim dividend of $1.03 a share, in line with the previous corresponding period.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.779 1.678s - 562pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close