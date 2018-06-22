Wescoal expects up to 320% increase in FY18 headline earnings a share

http://www.miningweekly.com
22nd June 2018

By: Marleny Arnoldi
Creamer Media Online Writer

Coal miner Wescoal expects to report headline earnings a share of between 45.5c and 47.5c for the financial year ended March 31, which is an increase of between 303% and 320% on the 11.3c reported for the prior financial year

The company also expects to report earnings a share of between 47c and 49c – an increase of between 305% and 322% compared with the 11.6c reported for the 2017 financial year.

Wescoal will release its results on June 26.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

