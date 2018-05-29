Wescoal accepts offer for noncore asset disposal

JSE-listed Wescoal has accepted an offer for the disposal of one of its noncore, nonoperational assets.
This is in line with the company’s strategy of realising value for shareholders and building a scalable, sustainable business.
Wescoal on Tuesday said it would announce full terms of the transaction as soon as it is in a position to do so.
Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online
