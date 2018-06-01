http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.80 Change: 0.05
R/$ = 12.67 Change: 0.03
Au 1299.66 $/oz Change: -5.56
Pt 912.50 $/oz Change: -0.16
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Weatherly shares suspended as water ingress at Tschudi creates uncertainty

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Weatherly shares suspended as water ingress at Tschudi creates uncertainty

1st June 2018

By: Anine Kilian
Contributing Editor Online

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Aim-listed Weatherly International has requested a suspension in the trading of its shares, effective Friday, owing to the uncertain position of its Namibia-based Tschudi mine, as a result of significant water ingress. 

The Tschudi openpit mine had recently experienced a rapid increase in groundwater inflow rates.

Advertisement

As a result, pumps and pipes within the pit have been moved, on-site standby pumping equipment and pipelines have been installed and additional pumps have also been mobilised to the site.

While water levels have been stabilised, it is not currently possible to assess the length of time required before full mining operations can be recommenced, nor can the full financial impact be assessed.

Advertisement

“Because of this material uncertainty, Orion Mine Finance has confirmed that it is unlikely to permit further drawdowns under the existing uncommitted loan facility with Orion,” the company said in a statement on Friday.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.409 1.079s - 557pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close